Brady Bunch House Bought For TV Show

I posted a story way back in July about the Brady Bunch TV house being up for sell. Well, it did sell for a couple million dollars, and the last two bidding were Lance Bass from "NSYNC" and HGTV. HGTV now owns the house, and they're going to do a TV show with it. The "Property Brothers" will be a part of the show, but the Brady Bunch characters are also involved.

The home still occupies the minds of most of us, that inspired HGTV to purchase and do a show, "What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods. It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.” We will have to wait, the premiere is scheduled next year in September. USA Today