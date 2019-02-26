Body Builder Lives With 37 Chihuahuas

What's the most amount of animals you have lived with? I only max out at three, with one dog and two cats. A guy who once dogged (no pun) others for living with small canines, no shares shelter with 37 Chihuahuas.

Life for Humphreys has been unpredictable, but thanks to the love of 37 very special Chihuahuas, he’s found a passion he didn’t know he had. https://t.co/CPRWg6Xl7N — Hand4Paws (@Hand4Paws) February 26, 2019

The body builder was all amount living with big dogs including rottweilers. An experience with one Chihuahua named Lady changed his life, "All guys have egos and it's a big d**k measuring contest. Who can have the prettiest girl? Who can have the biggest house? Who can have the best car? Who can have the toughest-looking dog? We're all insecure at heart." He at first had no desire to help take care of lady, "I started to see a pattern. So many of these little beautiful babies are being abused or taken advantage of and I just couldn't sit by and watch it happen."