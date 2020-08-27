Best & Worst States To Have A Baby

State rankings are interesting especially when it's "Best and Worst States to Have a Baby." Michigan ranked #21 even thought we have some of the best children hospitals locally including Motts at U of M, and Beaumont. Other areas of the state might have brought the ranking down.

Forbes revealed that Massachusetts is ranked #1, "Massachusetts has very low health insurance premiums, and has adopted the Medicaid expansion that helps cover a great amount of birthing costs. Given the current context, the state has a low positive COVID-19 testing rate, which was a plus in the overall ranking.” That from Jill Gonzalez at Wallethub.

Alabama ranked last, and South Carolina second from the bottom even though Charleston has one of the top rated hospitals for children called MUSC. Best to choose one of the best facilities near you. All state rankings here.