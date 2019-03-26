I love Mexican food, and often try to discover more restaurants around here that would help quench my desire. Thanks to The Freep for posting their opinion of the best Mexican restaurants in Michigan.

Two are already my favorites, including Maze in Ypsilanti.

Indulging my new obsession @Maiz in Ypsilanti's Depot town. Prickly Pear Margarita! pic.twitter.com/6FlUME803I — Lisa Barry (@Lisa_barry) March 2, 2015

Also Imperial in Ferndale with their tacos.

But they mention two near where I live that I haven't check out, but am now curious. Isalita.

Friday's are for going out to lunch. Choose two courses from our La Luncha menu for only $12! #lunch #Friday #AnnArbor pic.twitter.com/YAZnsDVCrv — IsalitaA2 (@IsalitaA2) March 22, 2019

And a hole in the wall called Tmaz Taqueria.

Fish, barbacoa and lengua tacos from Tmaz taqueria in Ann Arbor, Mi. Inexpensive and awesome #mexican #tacos pic.twitter.com/ethn7H8ZgZ — BrothersinFood (@BrothersinFood) July 25, 2014

IMO Mexican Fiesta should be on the list. Many of the best in Michigan are in our Metro area, see 20 more here.