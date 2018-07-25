The Best Employers For Women

This is great for ladies. I'm sure your would prefer to focus on jobs that are best for women especially when they are posted by Forbes. It's all about equality in advancement, workplace environment, and more.

This research is extensive, over 40,000 were questioned. It's great for women when employers like Hallmark have a female work force of over 80 percent and 75 percent board members. Philip Polk from Hallmark speaks, “This practice of diversity and inclusion doesn't have an endpoint. It’s a journey that continues as our workforce continues to evolve.” This is inspirational also, “We’re in the business of strengthening relationships and enriching lives. Caring for employees is a strong part of our DNA, of our internal culture.” Dig in for more here.