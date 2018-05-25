The Best Detroit Music Festivals And Concerts

We are established as the real Music City and Metro.

May 25, 2018
Beau Daniels

Teodororoianu | Dreamstime.com

Metro Detroit is known for being one of the most active for music festivals and concerts. Thrill List mentions some of the really appealing including several of the show's WOMC is involved with including Paul Simon, STYX with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Earth Wind & Fire and many more.

Very interesting is Roger Daltrey with The Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Freedom Hill. 

Of course huge is "Movement" Detroit’s Electronic Music Festival in the sonic birthplace. 

It's also said that we are the birthplace of House Music. The Jazz festival is always huge.

Then many more major events like Arts, Beats, & Eats establishes us as the real Music City and Metro. See more here.

 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Detroit music
Concerts