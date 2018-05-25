The Best Detroit Music Festivals And Concerts

Metro Detroit is known for being one of the most active for music festivals and concerts. Thrill List mentions some of the really appealing including several of the show's WOMC is involved with including Paul Simon, STYX with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Earth Wind & Fire and many more.

Very interesting is Roger Daltrey with The Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Freedom Hill.

DETROIT! Roger Daltrey and members of The Who Band are coming to Meadow Brook Amp on July 5. Joined by Detroit Symphony Orchestra, they'll be performing The Who's TOMMY like you've never heard it before.

Of course huge is "Movement" Detroit’s Electronic Music Festival in the sonic birthplace.

Movement: the history of Detroit's flagship electronic music festival

It's also said that we are the birthplace of House Music. The Jazz festival is always huge.

Celebrate Detroit's rich history of jazz music this weekend! The Jazz Fest is in it's 38th year.

Then many more major events like Arts, Beats, & Eats establishes us as the real Music City and Metro. See more here.