Best Bars In Detroit For An Escape
A good one for tropical feel, and desire for a tiki bar is Mutiny.
September 25, 2019
I love the Thrill List of great bars to escape to in Detroit. A good one for tropical feel, and desire for a tiki bar is Mutiny.
Look inside Mutiny Bar in Southwest Detroit https://t.co/ef9k1qdsoW pic.twitter.com/VnwGdwVebv— Eater Detroit (@EaterDetroit) November 25, 2017
A dive bar that is kinda on the down low is Abick's in SW Detroit with low prices.
Abick's Bar http://t.co/x0heA1Z1RO #Detroit The only neighborhood bar in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/1UI242yHbu— DineHere.us (@dine_here) January 17, 2015
Not so much tucked away is The Ghost Bar connected to The Whitney, yes the place is considered haunted.
Today’s the day! @_ResourceX psyched to partner w/ @ELGL50 for Ghost Bar #ELGL17 kick-off tonight! #Detroit pic.twitter.com/mxyLCh4bxR— Resource Exploration (@_ResourceX) May 10, 2017
Take a look at the others here, you will be interested.