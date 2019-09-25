Best Bars In Detroit For An Escape

I love the Thrill List of great bars to escape to in Detroit. A good one for tropical feel, and desire for a tiki bar is Mutiny.

Look inside Mutiny Bar in Southwest Detroit https://t.co/ef9k1qdsoW pic.twitter.com/VnwGdwVebv — Eater Detroit (@EaterDetroit) November 25, 2017

A dive bar that is kinda on the down low is Abick's in SW Detroit with low prices.

Not so much tucked away is The Ghost Bar connected to The Whitney, yes the place is considered haunted.

Take a look at the others here, you will be interested.