Best Amusement Parks And Price Compared To Disney
I love the fact that the first park they mentioned as an option is Cedar Point.
Business Insider posted an interesting story about the best amusement parks that aren't Disney, and money saved. We all love Disney and the brand, but I love the fact that the first park they mentioned as an option is Cedar Point. That's our somewhat local go to park that is amazing. Prices are compared, $100 for Disney vs $49.99 for Cedar Point. Yes, we know it's the roller coaster capital of the world.
Cedar Point announces $60 deal for unlimited visits in May and June https://t.co/j1efk1iFFp— Christian Fuerneisen (@ChrisFuerneisen) April 23, 2019
Then their second mentioned amusement park is my second favorite, Kings Island in Cincinnati.
You can’t help but love it when rides interact! Banshee and Delirium @KingsIslandPR #AmazingLooksLike #RideWithACE #KingsIsland #KIBestDay pic.twitter.com/FCrfeFJXrb— Thrilling Moments Photography (@ThrillingMoment) April 23, 2019
You can tell I am an amusement park feen. I've even ventured into Dollywood a few times.
There's no place quite like #Dollywood! What's your favorite thing about the park? pic.twitter.com/L59f53o8ND— Pigeon Forge, TN (@My_PigeonForge) April 18, 2019
Take a look here at many other amusement parks and their price of admission.