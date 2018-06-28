The Benefits Of No Microwave

I can't imagine life without a microwave. Lisa Kaminski stopped using hers and likes the results, "Now, after living microwave-free for several months, I’ve come to terms with how much that contraption can ruin some pretty good food. Yes, leftover Chinese food was infinitely better, but so were other microwave-friendly dishes, like nachos. No more soggy tortilla chips!"

Yes, I sacrifice eating soggy food in order to save time. Kaminski's husband wasn't a fan either, "The no-microwave situation also was incredibly annoying to my husband who habitually microwaved the same pot of coffee all day as he worked from home. Taking out a saucepan to reheat coffee felt silly." He did adjust. Lisa give you more benefits from getting rid of your food zapper here.