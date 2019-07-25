The Benefits Of Cow Cuddling

Here's an unusual way to relieve stress. Well if other methods are not working, maybe cow cuddling will. I've posted other stories about cuddling a cow, and more people offering the encounter keep appearing. Owners of a bed and breakfast explain the healing power from a cow, "Cows have a slightly slower heart rate, and just feeling that from them makes you react to that and makes you slow down too. And because you're doing that in nature, it's really quiet."

It's definitely a disconnect to stay at the Mountain Horse Farm and schedule cuddling, "Cows have this wonderful quality that when they are processing their food they like to lay down. They become really quiet, and it's a beautiful opportunity to connect with them." More moo here.