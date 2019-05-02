A writer named Chris Advansun is now creating bedtime stories for adults to help them fall asleep. “Think of them as bedtime stories for grownups. When we put our heads against the pillows at night, many of us are dealing with anxiety, a racing mind, and with the turbulent world we live in. With how much anxiety is becoming a problem for folks, sleep is really difficult.”

Personally I think any stories read to me at night would put me to sleep, screen writer Advansun explains the difference, “I would say the biggest difference is just the lack of conflict. In fact, it is imperative that there really isn’t any conflict in my stories, and in sleep stories in general. In traditional storytelling that is a story, a story is drama. And drama is the pursuit of a goal in the face of obstacles. And those obstacles need to be bigger and more crazy as you go along. So I had to really unlearn that feature of storytelling.” More here.