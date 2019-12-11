Beau's Christmas Radioke [PODCAST]

Listeners called and sang some of their favorite Christmas song on air.

December 11, 2019
Beau Daniels
Singing Christmas Song On Phone

Getty Images/dusanpetkovic

Categories: 
Entertainment
Shows

I love hearing my afternoon WOMC listeners belch out some of their favorite Christmas song.  Listen below. 

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Christmas Radioke
Podcast