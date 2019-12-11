Beau's Christmas Radioke [PODCAST]
Listeners called and sang some of their favorite Christmas song on air.
December 11, 2019
Categories:
I love hearing my afternoon WOMC listeners belch out some of their favorite Christmas song. Listen below.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Dec
WOMC Toy Drive at Genesis Cadillac Genesis Cadillac
13 Dec
Cirque Dream Holidaze Fox Theatre
13 Dec
Karen Newman Michael A Guido Theatre
14 Dec
Oakland University VS. Michigan State University College Basketball Little Caesars Arena
18 Dec
Michael W Smith Fox Theatre