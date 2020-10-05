Be Mayor Of Hell Michigan For A Day

Includes separate overnight stays in Hell celebration Halloween.

Imagine an overnight stay at a home in Hell, Michigan celebrating Halloween. That is being offered from a person who calls himself the mayor. John Colone is calling it "Mayor of Hell" for a day, "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth-we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"  

He has three separate overnight stays thru Airbnb. I love John's thrill for Halloween, "I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season."  The price is cheap.  More from UPI.

