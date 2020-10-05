Be Mayor Of Hell Michigan For A Day

Imagine an overnight stay at a home in Hell, Michigan celebrating Halloween. That is being offered from a person who calls himself the mayor. John Colone is calling it "Mayor of Hell" for a day, "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth-we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"

Now you can become the mayor of Hell (Michigan, that is) https://t.co/NLNZe3q47A pic.twitter.com/GRYuQMeTId — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2020

He has three separate overnight stays thru Airbnb. I love John's thrill for Halloween, "I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season." The price is cheap. More from UPI.