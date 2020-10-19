Bacon Scented Masks Created

If you don't like the smell of your mask maybe this might help. I only only wear KN-95 masks but if you are bacon fanatic, "Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon is bacon-scented for an irresistibly breathable, heavenly aroma that you can keep all to yourself."

Seems highly fashionable to me. … https://t.co/NDoTUJRerb — Craig Zimprich (@CZimprich) October 15, 2020

Yes, a bacon scented mask that uses the same technology used to enhance the smell of their bacon. Hum, I guess it's good marketing for them. More here.