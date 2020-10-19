Bacon Scented Masks Created
An irresistibly breathable, heavenly aroma that you can keep all to yourself."
October 19, 2020
If you don't like the smell of your mask maybe this might help. I only only wear KN-95 masks but if you are bacon fanatic, "Hormel Black Label Breathable Bacon is bacon-scented for an irresistibly breathable, heavenly aroma that you can keep all to yourself."
Seems highly fashionable to me. … https://t.co/NDoTUJRerb— Craig Zimprich (@CZimprich) October 15, 2020
Yes, a bacon scented mask that uses the same technology used to enhance the smell of their bacon. Hum, I guess it's good marketing for them. More here.