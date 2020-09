Did you ever think TV shows would inspire many US baby names? Now it does.

For females the top three from TV are Arya from Game of Thrones plus 2 from Grey’s Anatomy Meredith and Lexie.

Looking at the top of male names is what would be considered as an old one, Walter which is from the Breaking Bad show. Others include Dexter from Dexter, and Joey from Friends. Check out the list here.