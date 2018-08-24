The Average Spent On Dates Per State

What's the most you ever spent on a date? Buzzfeed has an interesting post about how much we spend on dates per state. The overall yearly average is over $1500. The mention of concerts and of course drinks jacks up the expense.

Then it gets into details on how much is spent on one date, per average, per state. Residents in South Dakota spend the least at $38. The state where people spend the most is no surprise because of their cost of living, New York tops with over a whopping $290 per date. Michigan holds the 21 spot with $112. See other states here.