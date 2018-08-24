The Average Spent On Dates Per State

The mention of concerts and of course drinks jacks up the expense.

August 24, 2018
Beau Daniels

Maksudkr | Dreamstime.com

What's the most you ever spent on a date? Buzzfeed has an interesting post about how much we spend on dates per state. The overall yearly average is over $1500.  The mention of concerts and of course drinks jacks up the expense.

Then it gets into details on how much is spent on one date, per average, per state. Residents in South Dakota spend the least at $38. The state where people spend the most is no surprise because of their cost of living, New York tops with over a whopping $290 per date.  Michigan holds the 21 spot with $112. See other states here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Cost of dates
Entertainment
relationships

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Photographer Linda Solomon talks about Robert Redford WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes