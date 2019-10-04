The Average Allowance A Kid Now Receives

How much was your weekly allowance back in the day when you were a kid? The average amount kids get today might blow your mind. According to a study released by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, it's $30. That's a huge increase just from 2016 when it was $17. I guess the good economy is benefiting kids also.

The report also reveals the average age receiving an allowance is 14. Also some parents still give to kids in their 20's.