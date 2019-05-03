Artist Is Selling Feces Of Kentucky Derby Winner

Here's something for you Kentucky Derby freaks. Dixieland Preserves is selling poop from the Derby winner in 1997. At a cost of $200 you can have a jar of turds from the horse named Silver Charm. It took a while to figure out a way to preserve the manure, but it was accomplished by Cole Larkin, who is an artist, “If I could figure out a way to do a horse turd, I knew that’d fit into their style perfectly. It took months to figure out how to do it, but I finally cracked the code.”

Larkin tried to get poop from Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify, but Coolmore Farms is not going for it. This is how he is selling what he does have in an artsy way, “Equal parts art and novelty, these gorgeous nuggets of digested Kentucky bluegrass and whatever else horses eat were daringly harvested by the artist himself, fresh from the haunches of legendary 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, KY.” Hopefully this does not extend to feces from famous people. NY Post