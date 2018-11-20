Arrested Official Tortured With Music

What kind of music would you not want to be forced to listen? Police tortured an official making him listen to reggae music. The attempted music torture lasted 10 days.They put up speakers booming the music outside of his cell hoping to get him to snitch on some others by signing an official document.

I have an eclectic taste in music and that would not be torture to me, but maybe the volume messing with my sleep would. It was considered weird treatment of a prisoner, so lawyers and human rights people are involved. More here.