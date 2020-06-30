Another Michigander Has Lottery Winning Streak

Many like knowing where lottery winners purchase their tickets thinking they are lucky places.

June 30, 2020
Beau Daniels
Money winner

Getty Images/Deagreez

Categories: 
News
Shows

I see these types of stories often and with Michigan people.  After winning with a scratch off ticket, a Michigander used the money to buy more of the same game tickets and scored $2 million!  "When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!"

Many like knowing where lottery winners purchase their tickets thinking they are lucky places.  I actually might go to the Speedway in Dundee and purchase some scratch off's.  More from UPI

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Lottery winning streak