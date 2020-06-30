Another Michigander Has Lottery Winning Streak

I see these types of stories often and with Michigan people. After winning with a scratch off ticket, a Michigander used the money to buy more of the same game tickets and scored $2 million! "When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!"

Many like knowing where lottery winners purchase their tickets thinking they are lucky places. I actually might go to the Speedway in Dundee and purchase some scratch off's. More from UPI.