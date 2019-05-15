Another Michigan Lottery Winner Making National News
Campbell's Party Store, is his lucky place.
May 15, 2019
We must have some very lucky people here in Michigan. Often Michigan lottery players make national news with their winnings. A Macomb County man scored $167,000 by maintaining his 30 year lottery playing habit, "I have been buying a seven-draw Fantasy 5 ticket at the same store every Monday for 30 years. When I checked the numbers the morning after the drawing and saw they matched the numbers on my ticket, I was elated."
Winning the Fantasy 5 happened at a good time, "I had some unexpected expenses over the past few years, so this will really help rebuild my savings. It's a really nice chunk of change!" Campbell's Party Store, is his lucky place. More from UPI.