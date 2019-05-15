Another Michigan Lottery Winner Making National News

We must have some very lucky people here in Michigan. Often Michigan lottery players make national news with their winnings. A Macomb County man scored $167,000 by maintaining his 30 year lottery playing habit, "I have been buying a seven-draw Fantasy 5 ticket at the same store every Monday for 30 years. When I checked the numbers the morning after the drawing and saw they matched the numbers on my ticket, I was elated."

Winning the Fantasy 5 happened at a good time, "I had some unexpected expenses over the past few years, so this will really help rebuild my savings. It's a really nice chunk of change!" Campbell's Party Store, is his lucky place. More from UPI.