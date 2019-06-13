This Amount Of Time In Nature Can Give You Better Health

Be healed. At least achieve better health by spending time in nature. Research has discovered that surrounding yourself in nature for at least two total hours a week gives better health physically and emotionally, "It's well known that getting outdoors in nature can be good for people's health and wellbeing but until now we've not been able to say how much is enough. The majority of nature visits in this research took place within just two miles of home so even visiting local urban greenspaces seems to be a good thing. Two hours a week is hopefully a realistic target for many people, especially given that it can be spread over an entire week to get the benefit."

Yes, even going to the closest park to escape stress gives you more life. Now I'm wondering what watching nature shows on TV does for a person mentally. More from Medicalxpress.