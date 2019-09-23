Alligator Removed From Pond At Michigan School

The pond was drained.

September 23, 2019
Beau Daniels

News

You've heard several stories about alligators being spotted in Michigan. A teacher noticed one in a small pond in Temperance at Bedford Junior High School. It was removed. 

The pond was drained to expose the gator. It was taken to a zoo. As expected and mentioned in other alligator sightings in Michigan, is was probably a pet.  See video here

Beau Daniels
Alligator at Michigan school