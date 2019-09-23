Alligator Removed From Pond At Michigan School

You've heard several stories about alligators being spotted in Michigan. A teacher noticed one in a small pond in Temperance at Bedford Junior High School. It was removed.

Watch: Alligator removed from pond next to Michigan school - https://t.co/Dj8PMw0zU6 pic.twitter.com/k1VNGG4EhZ — twosheeep (@twosheeep1) September 23, 2019

The pond was drained to expose the gator. It was taken to a zoo. As expected and mentioned in other alligator sightings in Michigan, is was probably a pet. See video here.