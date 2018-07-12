Alligator Eating Shark Captured On Video

Alligators are starting to show a love for saltwater or at least food available there. Locals in Hilton Head are familiar with an alligator that shows up to feast off scraps from boats. But then someone noticed the consumption of a shark.

Alligators in saltwater and on beaches? I'm not into it. https://t.co/XY9rzCdMgb — or whatever (@eknigge) July 12, 2018

Locals named the alligator Charlie and speak kindly of the creature, "He doesn't seem aggressive. He mostly shows up when the fishing charter boats start back to their season because the eating is good for him off the dock when they clean the fish." Video here.