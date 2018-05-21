All Who Tryout Make The High School Cheerleader Team

After a mom complained about her daughter not making her high school cheerleading team, the school took away restrictions and grading requirements so that all who tried out could be on the cheerleading squad. The Superintendent explained, "Our goal in doing so was to include more opportunities for those who want to be on the squad. We had a shortage of members on the team, so our goal was to get more participants onto the team for a full squad."

All led to a school board meeting and current cheerleaders weren't happy, “I came up here to state that I did not put in 18 months of work to lead up to this moment, just to be told it didn't matter anymore.” Also, “I tried my hardest. Now everything is going away because of one child who did not make the team."

Parents stated more on social media as seen here.