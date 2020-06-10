An all pet charter plane service was inspired by a pet lover. Not flying pets in cargo area might give this ambitious entrepreneur success. It's not cheap, but client likes it, “I did not care about money. They are like my children. I miss them terribly.”

The attendants interact with the animals, and there are even COVID-19 precautions. Currently the business is using a small charter plane plan at a cost around $2,000, but because of the desire of many wanting their pets on vacations, I see the possibility of this advancing to larger planes with less cost per pet. More here.