Airport Creates Christmas Tree With Confiscated Items

This is a creative Christmas tree. Turning a negative into a positive, an airport has used their confiscated items to create a Christmas tree.

This Christmas tree in Vilnius Airport is made of prohibited items confiscated from passengershttps://t.co/t3M2vfSttQ pic.twitter.com/ZTOw80oHVv — Demilked (@demilked) December 11, 2019

Things considered dangerous on a plane have been converted to Christmas spirit, "So if you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree, better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight." UPI