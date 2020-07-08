Airline Offers Fake Flying For Those Who Are Bored

Including check-in, boarding pass, and going on an Airbus.

July 8, 2020
Beau Daniels
Airplane cabin

Getty Images/Ranimiro Lotufo Neto

Categories: 
coronavirus
News
Shows

People who miss flying can fake it.  Not sure this would interest me but an airline created fake flying for bored people during this epidemic by having them go thru the procedures of checking in and getting a boarding pass.

It also includes going thru security and actually going on an Airbus plane that doesn't take off, “In addition to letting the participants go through security screening, identification inspection and other immigration clearance procedures, they actually boarded the plane to experience the fun of boarding.”  Flight attendants are there.

Maybe its another way for them to make money.  More here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Fake flying