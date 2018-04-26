Off Air Behind The Scene Conversation With Beau And Michelle

We are a fun radio station, but it's even more fun behind the scenes in our conversation's. Michelle Pena does traffic reports in the afternoons. Many heard our expanded conversations when filling in during mornings. This is an example of how much fun we have here at The New 104.3 WOMC while interacting off air. Also JJ is walked in and joined the exchange which exposes an addition example of our fun team. Listen below. More to come.