Age 16 Youth League Had A 28 Year Old Player

It's always interesting when you come across someone who is not close to the age you think they are. Usually it develops into compliments. Not for a soccer player who is part of a very successful team. The youth squad playing in the National U16 Football Championship was called out for having a player not age 16, but 28 years old.

On October 7th, Gourav Mukhi became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Indian League at just 16 years old.



Two months later, the player has been suspended for 6 months for lying about his age. He's actually 28. -- pic.twitter.com/FRp3wCSsHm — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 17, 2018

He had a full mustache, but some were surprised that he was older, “Even if one doesn't judge him by looks and goes by the record, there’s no way that Mukhi can be 16, the youngest ISL player or even the youngest goalscorer in the ISL. For, three years ago itself, Mukhi and four others were found to be “considerably overage.” I think this happens more than we know, because while I was in junior high, we had a great running back who left the team because of his age. More here.