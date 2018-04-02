Afternoon Qualifying Times To Win A 2018 Buick Encore
The odds are good.
April 2, 2018
This is huge. I'm giving you a chance to win a two year lease of a 2018 Buick Encore from Suburban Buick in Troy. The odds are good, I'm not qualifying 100 people and then make them kiss or put their hand on a car for several days. I'm simply taking caller #10, qualifying only 20 afternoon listeners, and then drawing for the Encore.
Your chance will be twice a weekday afternoon between 3-7p. Then I will draw the winner at the end of my show on Friday the 13th which I'm turning into a lucky day. Thanks for listening and GOOD LUCK!
Look here for the times to call, updated continuously.
4/2 4:15p
4/2 6:05p
4/3 3:30p
4/3 5:15p