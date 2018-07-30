9 To 5 Jobs Are Outdated

I totally agree that 9 to 5 jobs are dated. They are out of date because flexible hours make employees happier and actually more productive. Think about how many have do adjust to having young children, here's a great comment from Brigid Schulte, representing Better Life Lab at New America, "What makes a difference is when you change the whole structure. When you make those changes that benefit everyone, you end up benefiting women and mothers far more than anything else you could do."

The benefit of flexible hours should not be stereotyped, "If you think of flexibility as an accommodation you make to women, then you're not spending the time to actually do flexibility well." Everything in life from car repairs, to helping family with issues need the 9 to 5 very flexible, "You have to open up flexibility to everyone. Just make it the way you work, and then no longer will women and caregivers stick out like a sore thumb." More from CNN Money.