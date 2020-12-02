$5,000 Offered For 5 "Wacky" Cookie Recipes

Do you or do you know someone who has strange recipes? That could score $5,000. Reynolds Kitchens is looking for what they call the "Cookie Connoisseur." It's a person who can created cookies with "wacky" recipes, "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."

I think is cool that they are doing it during this different holiday season, "The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," Submit a recipe with what they describe as "an unexpected or wacky ingredient" before the deadline of December 8th and have a shot at 5K.. Connect here.