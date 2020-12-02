$5,000 Offered For 5 "Wacky" Cookie Recipes

Enter with one recipe before Dec. 8th.

December 2, 2020
Beau Daniels
Making cookies

Getty Images/eyegelb

Categories: 
News
Shows

Do you or do you know someone who has strange recipes?  That could score $5,000.  Reynolds Kitchens is looking for what they call the "Cookie Connoisseur."  It's a person who can created cookies with "wacky" recipes, "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown." 

I think is cool that they are doing it during this different holiday season, "The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy,"  Submit a recipe with what they describe as "an unexpected or wacky ingredient" before the deadline of December 8th and have a shot at 5K.. Connect here.

Tags: 
Beau Daniels
Wacky Cookie Recipes