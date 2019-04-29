$30,000 Flew Off The Back Of Michigan Man's Truck

Careful what you leave on your vehicle before driving. A Michigan man left $30,000 in a box on his back bumper. Once he increased speed on US 31 in the Grand Haven area, it started raining cash on the highway. Police where called, "Officers temporarily closed traffic lanes and were assisted by witnesses with picking up the money."

Initially $2,470 was picked up with the help of others on the scene. Then over the weekend a lady returned over $3,000, and even a teenager found and brought in $630. Police are still stressing the return of the rest of the money, I assume they think some people walked off with some of the cash. UPI