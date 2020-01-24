$27,000 Found On Westland Road

We often see unusual things on Michigan streets and highways. George Condash noticed a box in the middle of a road in Westland, "Well, first, I just thought it was trash. For some reason it hit me that, 'Why don't I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it.' " He did, and found money. George had just left Westland Federal Credit Union, and since the box contained an ATM bag he brought it in to the bank, "I picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000. I said, 'Is there a reward for $40,000?' And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded."

It did contain $27,000, "It's not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in." It was on the street because of a mistake made by an armored truck person. More from UPI.