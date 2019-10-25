$20,000 If You Complete Tour Of This Haunted House

This haunted house is now offering people $20,000 is they can complete the tour. "Each guest will be mentally and physically challenged until you reach your personal breaking point, this can be an aggressive experience," the tour takes at lease 10 hours, "you really don’t want to do this."

McKamey Manor is so extreme of a haunt that no one has ever claimed the $20k prizehttps://t.co/Ewe8mNLZO2 — Alternative Press (@AltPress) October 24, 2019

The tour of McKamey Manor is so intensive you must sign a 40 page waiver. No one has finished the tour and they believe it will never be accomplished, “I’m telling you right now, listen to me carefully: You’re not going to win a single dime! The manor again will chew you up and pit you out, I promise you. You’re not going to last 10 hours once the clock begins.” It definitely gets you attention, more here.