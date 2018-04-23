20 Year-Old Endured Recent Attacks By Shark, Bear & Venomous Snake

I often get bitten by mosquitos when others don't. I assume I attract them for some reason. Too sweet for my own good, I guess.

Then there is Dylan McWilliams -- who has been bitten by a shark, bear, and venomous snake. I'm curious how he attracts them, and does it related to me getting bit often.

McWilliams most recently endured the shark attack off the coast of Hawaii, "I was looking around and saw a lot of blood and I saw a shark underneath me, I started kicking at it." He survived, "The scariest part was swimming back. There was blood behind me. I didn't know where it was."

They say bad luck comes in threes, and for Dylan McWilliams, a 20-year-old from Colorado, that has unfortunately proved true. The young outdoorsman has survived his third bloody brush... https://t.co/e0562iGLmf — FiWEH Life (@fiweh) April 23, 2018

The bear attack was just last year. "(It) pulled me into its mouth and then it grabbed me with its teeth. When it pulled, it tore the skin and scraped along my skull which was like the cracking noise that I heard."

And as for the snake bite, he said, "It didn't give me much venom, but I got a little bit to make me sick."

I think I react more to bug bites than Dylan has handled the vicious attacks. He is a pure survivalist. UPI