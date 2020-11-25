12-Year-Old Gets Accepted Into Georgia Tech University

Caleb Anderson's intelligence was noticed shortly after birth by his mom, "At 3 weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words. By 4 months, he was picking up basic signs." His father tested him after talking began, "He's kind of always been this way, where you'll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don't expect to see that from a 3-year-old. That's kind of been our road, our journey."

Being accepted into Georgia Tech University, Caleb knows his ambition, "I think I am going to go to Mars, and do more school, I think, and try to get my master's at Georgia Tech. Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I'll probably get my Ph.D. at MIT. And then I think I'll start working at either NASA or SpaceX." I would not surprised if he accomplishes that.

12-year-old high school graduate Caleb Anderson is considering transferring his credits from college classes he's already taken and finishing his degree in aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech.



His words inspire me, "If you want to succeed, you have to do two things. Number one, you have to learn to fail. That's a really big part of winning, too. ... And the second part is, you always try. ... If somebody says, 'You can't do that,' that doesn't mean it's not possible."