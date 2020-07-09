$1000 Tip With $43.18 Bill

Big tip stories keep showing up. During this crisis many appreciate those working in restaurants.  I still only do carryout and do tip more than usual.  But $1000 was giving as a tip for a $43.18 bill at a restaurant in Jersey, plus a note, "Thank you so much for working through this tough time, my family looks forward to our mornings with you every summer. We are thankful for your delicious food and great smiles, please know we appreciate you very much."

The owner was inspired, "We read the note together after he was all gone, we were all crying."  They divided the money with seven workers.  Many employees at business are working in more dangerous situations with the virus. I give thanks to all of you.  More from UPI.

