The $1000 "Digital Detox Challenge"

Here's another interesting way to pick up some money. Called the "Digital Detox Challenge" you could receive $1000 for not using internet during a weekend. That probably happened to many here in the metro during massive power outages. This one includes a trip to Joshua Tree National Park, "Instead of hunching over your tech devices all day, you can explore nearby hiking trails, take a dip in the pool, read a book, meditate, relax in the hammock and watch the stars."

But they would like you to connect again and make your experience go viral, "In true millennial style, you can pull out your tech on the last day to document and share your experience." Another reason this connect and share this post. More from UPI.