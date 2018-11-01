'Batman,' 'Star Trek' TV collectibles to be auctioned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A longtime TV memorabilia collector is putting props and costumes from "Batman," ''Star Trek" and other shows up for auction.

James Comisar says 400 items from his collection will be for sale. That includes the Riddler's green jacket from the first episode of "Batman" and a protective glass "bat shield" from the camp 1960s series.

More than 50 lots of "Star Trek" costumes, sketches, jewelry and correspondence acquired from series costume designer William Ware Theiss will be part of the sale.

Prop Store, a film and TV memorabilia company, is hosting the auction on Dec. 1 at its Southern California facility. Items can be viewed online and bids can be placed on auction day by phone or on the Prop Store website.

