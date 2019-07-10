Baker Confuses Request For ‘Moana’ Birthday Cake With ‘Marijuana’

Are you in the midst of planning a Moana themed birthday party for your child? Here's a suggestion - when ordering the cake, make sure you spell it out for the bakery.

A Georgia woman was shocked when she picked up her daughter’s birthday cake to find a marijuana-themed cake instead of Moana-themed.

Kensli Davis posted on Facebook saying her mom had ordered the cake through a local bakery. She gave the bakery picture of her daughter’s favorite Disney character, Moana.

Somehow the bakery misheard and decorated the woman’s cake with a large cannabis leaf (and a green “My Little Pony” horse smoking what appears to be a joint).

“That ice cream cake was still good though,” she said.