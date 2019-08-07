Get Paid $1,000 To Eat Bacon For One Day!

(104.3 WOMC) -- A one-day assignment eating bacon and getting paid to do it? When pigs fly? Read on, bacon lovers.

Farmer Boys, a California burger chain, is looking to hire a “Bacon Intern,” who will solely be responsible for eating bacon menu items and judging the bacon on certain criteria.

The intern will only work for one full day (the typical 8 hours), but at the end of the shift, the intern will leave with $1,000!

The internship will be based in Southern California, so the intern must be willing to travel.

To win the coveted slot, applicants can apply through Aug. 20 by posting a photo or video on their personal Instagram account giving a true porker's plea on why they would be the best "bacon intern" for Farmer Boys.

Applicants must tag @FarmerBoysFoods in the post and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in their captions. Accounts must be set to public to be considered, company officials said.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and "a certified lover of all things pork," the company added.