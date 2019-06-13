Baby Shark Hitting The Road For 100-Date Tour

(104.3 WOMC) -- Did you finally get Baby Shark out of your head? Now, it's coming to you, doo-doo-doo!

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the tune, has teamed up with Round Room Live to bring “Baby Shark” to 100 U.S. and Canadian cities this fall for Baby Shark Live! — a new, fully immersive, “one-of-a-kind” musical experience.

Concertgoers of all ages can expect to hear Baby Shark and his friend, the young fox Pinkfong, as they sing and dance along to their signature hit as well as a handful of other new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

The schedule won't be announced until July 9, but interested earworm-seekers can sign up at babysharklive.com to be notified when there's news.

The original Baby Shark video has more than 2.9 billion views in nearly three years on YouTube.