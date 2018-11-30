‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ Told It ‘Really Can’t Stay’ By Radio Station

(104.3 WOMC) -- One local radio station has decided they "ought to say no, no no" to the now-controversial Christmas song, "Baby It's Cold Outside.

Star 102.1, a Cleveland-based station, announced this week the song would be removed from the rotation after listeners complained that the song’s lyrics are inappropriate amid the #MeToo movement.

Radio host Glenn Anderson wrote that about the station’s decision to pull the song.

"We used to play the song 'Baby It's Cold Outside,' but you're the Christmas Executive Officer at Star 102 and you told us it's no longer appropriate," Anderson wrote on Tuesday. I gotta be honest, I didn't understand why the lyrics were so bad...Until I read them."

The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is sung as a duet between a man and a woman. The woman makes it clear she is worried about being with the man late into the night, while he adamantly tells her to say with him because, "Baby, it's cold outside."

Anderson shared the song's lyrics, which include lines like: "Say, what's in this drink?", "I really can't stay / Baby don't hold out" and "I ought to say no, no, no / Mind if I move in closer?" The woman also wonders aloud what others might think of her if she stays.

“Now, I do realize that when the song was written in 1944, it was a different time,” Anderson wrote. “But now while reading it, it seems very manipulative and wrong. The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”