The B-52s Are Bringing Their 40th Anniversary Tour To Meadow Brook

It's gonna be a love shack, baby

April 9, 2019
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- As the B-52s continue to celebrate their 40th Anniversary, the band announced they will be coming to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on September 14.

OMD and BERLIN will serve as support.

Tickets for the tour are on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Click HERE to purchase.

WOMC listeners can get their tickets early through a special presale. The presale will be held Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Use password: WOMCSummer

In addition to their live shows, the new wave outfit – best known for tracks including Rock LobsterPlanet ClaireLove ShackRoam and Private Idaho – are planning several career retrospectives. Details will be revealed in due course.

A documentary about the band and an official book are also currently in the planning stages.

