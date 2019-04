Avengers Help Unveil $5M Donation For Seriously Ill Children

By JONATHAN LANDRUM, Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of Marvel's top Avengers have assembled to support a $5 million donation to benefit seriously ill children in hospitals around the globe.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and Brie Larson helped unveil the donation of money and toys to benefit charities and children's hospitals at Disney Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday.

After the announcement, several of the "Avengers: Endgame" stars visited kids from the local Boys & Girls Clubs to play at the LEGO store in downtown Disney, where toys with their characters' likenesses were unveiled.

Toys and products from the new Marvel superhero film will be sent to children's hospitals throughout the country as well as Give Kids the World, a non-profit resort in central Florida.

Disney donated $1 million to the Starlight Children's Foundation, which brings entertainment and education to children facing life-threatening conditions in several countries, including the United States and Great Britain. The LEGO group, Hasbro,

Funko and Amazon collaborated to donate more than $4 million to children's hospitals around the country.