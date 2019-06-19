'Avengers: Endgame' Getting Re-Released With New Footage

(104.3 WOMC) -- Just when you thought the battle was over, the Avengers are assembling once more. In a push to take it over the "Avatar" hump, "Avengers: Endgame" is getting re-released on June 28 with new footage.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Screen Rant that the new version will feature additional footage in a post-credits scene.

“Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie,” Feige said of "Avengers: Endgame 1.5." “If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend.”

The original "Endgame" cut was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film not to feature additional footage after the credits.

Debuting with a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide, "Endgame" quickly rose up the all-time charts and only recently saw its business slow down. Currently, "Endgame" is the second highest-grossing movie globally and domestically, with $2.743 billion earned.

"Endgame" was a legitimate challenger to Avatar's all-time worldwide record of $2.788 billion, but ultimately fell short of passing it due to the competitive summer movie season.

The timing of this re-release makes a lot of sense. "Endgame" re-opens just a few days prior to "Spider-Man: Far From Home," giving fans the opportunity to rewatch "Endgame" before catching up with Peter Parker on his next solo adventure.

It’s unclear how many screens the new version will play on and how long it will be in theaters.