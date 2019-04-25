Avengers Cast Recaps The MCU To 'We Didn’t Start The Fire' On Fallon: Watch

(104.3 WOMC) -- "Avengers: Endgame" is exploding into cinemas this weekend for what is sure to be an emotional, record-shattering conclusion to a decade of Marvel movies. There are all sorts of primers out there to prep for the upcoming final confrontation between our heroes and Thanos, but no one knows the Marvel Cinematic Universe better than the Avengers themselves.

The "Avengers: Endgame" cast came together for a special singalong on "The Tonight Show," and this time, they sang a Marvel-themed version of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Their version recaps all the characters we've encountered in 10 years of the MCU.

Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, and Brie Larson joined Fallon for the tribute, belting out lines like, “Captain Rogers, World War Two/ Bucky, Peggy, I love you!/ First avenger, here we go!/ Everyone assemble!”

There is also a touching tribute to Stan Lee, which is viewable at the end of the video. All the comic strips in the clip mold into Lee’s picture, with ending lyrics stating, “We didn’t start the fire, but when we are gone, it will still burn on and on and on and on.”

Watch below.

Video of Avengers: Endgame Cast Sings &quot;We Didn&#039;t Start the Fire&quot;

"Endgame" enters theaters on April 26.