Chris Pratt Shares 'Really Illegal' Behind-The-Scenes Video From 'Avengers: Endgame' Set

This weekend, "Avengers: Endgame" broke box office records as Marvel fans flooded into theaters to see the finale to the Infinity Saga.

Chris Pratt pulled back the curtain on one of "Avengers: Endgame‘s" biggest moments on Monday, sharing a rare behind-the-scenes video from the set of the superhero blockbuster film.

The 39-year-old actor — who plays Peter Quill (a.k.a. Star-Lord) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — uploaded said clip to his Instagram, explaining in the caption that he shot the footage even though he was told not to.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the [Avengers: Endgame> set,” he wrote. “Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

Those who saw "Avengers: Endgame" will recognize the moment clearly. It comes from the epic final battle sequence in the movie, where the Avengers team unites to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Seen in Pratt’s clip are a bevy of the franchise’s biggest stars, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Tom Holland, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, and Pom Klementieff.

“This is a really illegal video,” he admits, after panning the camera to show everyone in the room.

"Avengers: Endgame" earned $350 million in its opening weekend, the largest opening in box office history. It also had the first $1 billion global opening ever, with $1.2 billion in total.